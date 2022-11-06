First grader joins thousands of March for Our Lives protesters demanding gun control

Protesters are demanding for gun reform and more safety measures at schools.

SAN DIEGO — Thousands are rallying at the nation's Capitol while hundreds are rallying in San Diego demanding Congress make meaningful changes to gun laws.

In light of the tragedies at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas and in Buffalo, New York, San Diegans are joining the nationwide movement marching for gun violence prevention in three county events.

One of the youngest protesters is Paloma Zambrano.

"I'm in first grade and about to go to second grade. Today, I want to make the world a better place without using violence or guns," said Zambrano.

Thousands of people participated in the first March For Our Lives event four years ago after the school shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida that took the lives of 14 students and three staff members.

Saturday, they marched again.

Mike Cruz is a second grade teacher in Temecula.

"I'm angry and sad. The sadness stems from the anger because not enough change has occurred since the four years of the shooting in Florida. Nothing has changed much to protect students. I really want change to happen," said Cruz.

Protesters are demanding for gun reform and more safety measures at schools. They say enough is enough and are hoping that Congress listens to the words from a first grader.

"We want to save lives and homes," said Zambrano.

The House approved a “red flag” bill Thursday that would allow families, police and others to ask federal courts to order the removal of firearms from people at extreme risk of harming themselves or others.

It's the Democratic-controlled chamber's latest response to U.S. mass shootings and likely stands little chance in the Senate.