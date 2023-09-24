First Lady Jill Biden visits San Diego for fundraiser

The first lady landed at San Diego International Airport at a little after 2 p.m. Saturday. San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria greeted her at the airport.

SAN DIEGO — First Lady Jill Biden spoke at a Rancho Santa Fe fundraiser Saturday for President Joe Biden's re-election campaign.

The first lady landed at San Diego International Airport at a little after 2 p.m. Saturday. San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria greeted her at the airport.

Biden spoke to about 40 people seated in the foyer of a Rancho Santa Fe estate owned by Allan and Megan Camaisa, a biotech entrepreneur and film producer respectively.

"We know what's in store if the extreme MAGA Republicans return to power," Biden said. "The choice in this election could not be more clear. Chaos, crisis and corruption or strong, steady leadership that actually gets things done."

Biden told the gathering that the American people should re-elect her husband to "finish the job."

She cited her husband's appointment of Ketanji Brown to the U.S. Supreme Court, efforts to pass climate change legislation and his fight against "Big pharma" to lower drug prices.

Jill Biden toured a cancer research center in Seattle on Friday, then flew to the Los Angeles area for a fundraiser Saturday at the Beverly Hills home of Daphna Ziman, co-founder and president of Cinémoi USA and founder of Children Uniting Nations.

She then flew to San Diego from Hollywood Burbank Airport.