First Lady Jill Biden visits Steven A. Cohen Family Clinic in Oceanside

SAN DIEGO — First Lady Jill Biden, military families, and other local leaders held a discussion earlier today to stress the importance of seeking help when dealing with mental health issues.

FLOTUS’s visit to San Diego is part of her joining forces initiative that is intended to support the health and well-being of military and veteran families, caregivers, and survivors.

The Steven A. Cohen military family clinic at VVSD offers free mental health services and child care and has helped families with cost-effective resources.

30% of the veterans cared for are women, but even with resources, military veterans at the clinic told FLOTUS that the issue is recognizing that you need help.

Britany, who was present at the discussion and served in the military, says seeking help was difficult for her–at the time, she was suffering from anxiety and depression.

The First Lady made it clear to families present that easy access to medical resources for our military is a top priority.

This is the second day that the first lady is in San Diego; she will now be heading to Los Angeles.