First legal cruising event held in National City

After decades of criminalizing lowriding on Highland Avenue, National City had its first local cruising event.

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — After 31 years lowriders are once again cruising down National City, marking a historical moment for car enthusiasts.

“When you get to the center of San Diego, this is where you find us. we’re just having a good time. Us Chicanos are having a good time,” said Ilaria Bruno who was at the event.

It's the first event sponsored by a city that once prohibited cars like these to drive up and down Highland Avenue.

Mayor Ron Morrison– one of the leaders who voted in favor of the ban— says times have changed.

“It's a family event. There isn’t any of this gang activity, and the locals are respecting keeping this local,” said Mayor Morrison.

The event will set the precedent for future events, it will determine if certain restrictions need to be put in place.

Just a year ago the United Lowriders Coalition hosted a pilot program for cruising events–but failed as hundreds of people statewide took part in the event.

This time the city says improvements have been made.

“We are not pushing this to people out in LA, or El Centro. This is just for our locals. We are not big enough to host a big regional event. We can’t handle that, we don’t have the resources,” said Morrison.

For the lowriding community, they say this is just the beginning, making up for the time being stripped away from them.

“Feeling like we are not doing something wrong or illegal, it’s heartwarming,” said Marrissa Rosales.”