San Diego family makes more than 100 latkes to commemorate the start of Hanukkah

Sunday night is the first night of Hannukah. The eight-day festival commemorates the rededication of the second temple of Jerusalem.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Sunday night marked the first night of Hanukkah.

The eight-day festival commemorates the rededication of the second temple of Jerusalem.

"Tonight, we light the menorah; one candle for each night. It’s a holiday commemorating when we won a battle, and we had enough oil left for one night that lasted eight nights," said Diane Voit, a Jewish mother in San Diego.

Jewish families, like the Voit's, use the Shamash, the main candle, to light the other candles while singing Hebrew prayers and, of course, a traditional fun game of spinning the dreidel.

Another Voit family tradition: making homemade latkes!

CBS 8's Ariana Cohen spent the day with the Voit family as they prepared 200 of them.

"My dad has been making latkes as long as I can remember, and I know everyone says their family’s latkes are the best, but ours are the best," said Emma Voit, Buddy, and Diane Voit's daughter.

Latkes are potato pancake or fritter in Jewish cuisine.

"The whole thing being oil. The oil lasted eight days, hence the importance of oil, so that's why we do everything in oil," said father Buddy Voit.

"They are really crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. They taste perfect," said Emma.

"Happy Hannukah!" the Voit family cheered.