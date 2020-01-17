SAN DIEGO — Students at Hoover High School on Thursday hosted a City of San Diego mayoral candidate forum, and among those who attended was a News 8’s first-time voter.

Morse High School senior Diego Estrada was in the audience as part of the Inspire Us and Youth Council. Estrada said he hopes forums like Thursday’s will help get more young voters involved in local elections.

“No one seems to care about the mayor, supervisors or who they are, what they do. I have been trying to change that – the educational system through clubs,” he said.

News 8’s First-Time Voter series includes 15 students from around San Diego County with different political beliefs, cultures and concerns.