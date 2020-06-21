First weekend of curbside dining comes to the Gaslamp

5th Avenue will be closed from L St. to G St. starting at 3 p.m. through midnight on Thursdays and Fridays. On weekends, streets will be closed from noon to midnight

SAN DIEGO — It’s a big weekend in downtown San Diego. Saturday marks the first Saturday night many restaurants can open with more outdoor space on the streets.

The outdoor dining will start at G Street in the Gaslamp and will extend all the way to L street along 5th Avenue making each individual block its own open area.

Fifth Avenue will be closed from L Street to G Street starting at 3 p.m. through midnight on Thursdays and Fridays to accommodate the plan. During the weekends, the streets will be closed from noon to midnight.

The manager or the Field Irish Pub, Phillip Nestor told News 8, “It’s been a good vibe Downtown everyone’s taking responsibility to do the social distancing , it’s a bit more work but it’s worth it.”

With no cars allowed on 5th, eight restaurants have spilled out onto the street with dining outside, allowing for fresh air on the first day of summer.

The program is similar to what Little Italy started last weekend. Anything to get people back out to help bring these businesses back to life. Restaurants that had to shut down since March are starting to rehire employees.