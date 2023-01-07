Five arrested in unincorporated El Cajon for auto & identity theft, counterfeit currency

Early Saturday, deputies spotted a stolen vehicle being driven near Greenfield Drive and Winrow Road in an unincorporated area of El Cajon.

EL CAJON, Calif. — Five people were arrested Saturday on suspicion of auto theft, identity theft, possession of counterfeit currency, catalytic converter theft and drug possession, among other crimes.

Early Saturday, deputies spotted a stolen vehicle being driven near Greenfield Drive and Winrow Road in an unincorporated area of El Cajon, said Sheriff's Lt. Shawn Wray of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop and arrested three people on suspicion of auto theft: David Taylor Hansen, 31, Camaron McNeiece, 21, and Jacob Cuadras 41, the lieutenant said. The Subaru Outback had been stolen from a San Diego resident on Dec. 29.

According to jail records, Hansen was booked into San Diego Central Jail and faces five felony charges: identity theft, committing a felony while on bail, vehicle theft, grand theft and conspiracy. He will be arraigned Wednesday at the Superior Court in El Cajon.

McNeiece was booked into San Diego Central Jail and will be arraigned Wednesday at Superior Court in El Cajon on felony charges of identity theft, conspiracy and grand theft.

Cuadras was booked into San Diego Central Jail but there were no records of the charges or when he would be arraigned.

Sheriff's detectives discovered the suspects were staying at a home nearby. Later Saturday, deputies and detectives served a search warrant at a home in the 1200 block of North First Street. The search revealed identity theft information, freshly cut catalytic converters, a stolen motorcycle, stolen tools, counterfeit currency, methamphetamine and stolen mail.

Deputies arrested Gerald Anthony Thorpe, 32, and Maegan Cheyanne Hobbs, 28, at the home on suspicion of the thefts.

Thorpe was booked Saturday into San Diego Central Jail and will be arraigned in Superior Court in El Cajon Wednesday on two felony charges, suspicion of possessing stolen property and grand theft.