Flag raising ceremonies held across San Diego County kicks off Pride Month

SAN DIEGO —

For the first time in its 50 year history, the Pride Progress flag was raised at all San Diego Community Colleges.



District leaders told CBS 8 the move came without controversy, but that wasn't the case elsewhere.



"This is truly a historic moment for our district," said acting chancellor Gregory Smith.



Former student Sim Scano says for him, it represents acceptance, something he's not used to receiving in his home country of Italy.



"This is important for students and staff to be recognized to have a safe place to know this institution have our back," said Scano.



At San Diego Unified, a similar ceremony was held.



Students, young and old, shared why the pride flag means so much and expressed their appreciation for the district who has been raising it for years.



"I thank San Diego Unified and everyone here today for standing by us. I know in this space, I will not be judged for being LGBTQ+ no matter what that means for me," said junior Jody Huege.



The pride flag was also raised outside La Mesa City Hall.



It comes on the heels of a tense debate over whether or not it should be there in the first place.



Last month, La Mesa City Councilmember Laura Lothian proposed taking it down saying, “Members of the public should be able to conduct government business at city hall without encountering political messaging."



Following public outcry, Lothian didn't make a formal motion on her proposal, so nothing changed.



“It is controversial. There is resistance and that's precisely the reason we need to put it up,” said La Mesa City Councilman, Tony Shu.



In Chula Vista, the elementary school district raised the pride flag, where just Wednesday night, the issue was debated for hours.



In the end, the board voted 4 to 1 to raise it, though no ceremony took place.



Regardless, Kate Bishop, the district's first openly bisexual board member, brought her daughter to see the flag, saying it not only means a lot to her and her family, but others, who she represents.



“It was really sad last week when we deadlocked and we were unable to make it happen. But, it was great we were able to come back last night and add a resolution that strengthens the way we protect kids and staff in our district,” said Bishop.