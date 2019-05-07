SAN DIEGO — The county and city of San Diego will begin a program Friday enabling residents to dispose of old U.S. flags in accordance with federal code.



County Supervisor Greg Cox announced the County Flag Retirement Box program last month in honor of Flag Day and in advance of the Fourth of July, saying it will help residents "dispose of old or tattered flags with the proper respect they deserve."



Starting Friday, residents will be able to drop off their old flags in designated boxes at county libraries, as well as the city of San Diego's public libraries. Local Boy Scout troops will frequently collect the boxes and deliver them to local American Legion posts and associated nonprofits that will conduct flag retirement ceremonies.

"County Supervisor Greg Cox's Flag Retirement Box program will give San Diegans the opportunity to retire their American flags with the dignity and respect they deserve," City Councilman Chris Cate said. "The American flag is a symbol of our freedom, and it is wonderful that all city of San Diego libraries will be participating in this program."



The program is similar to one promoted by the National Association of Counties, of which Cox is president. According to the NACo, the program has distributed roughly 700 flag boxes to more than 500 counties around the country to ensure proper flag disposal.