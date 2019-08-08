SAN DIEGO — Two people suffered burns, after a boat fire in Mission Bay late Thursday afternoon.

San Diego Fire-Rescue confirms that the boat was fully engulfed around 3:15 p.m. on the water at Dana Landing. Lifeguards were able to tow the board toward shore where lifeguards extinguished the flames from their fire boats.

The two, male victims were transported to the UC San Diego Burn Unit. One victim is 27 years old and the other victim is 44 years old. One of them suffered third degree burns, however the public information officer handling the incident was unclear which one. The injuries were reported as non-life threatening.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but one of the victims told authorities they had mechanical work recently done on the craft.

KFMB