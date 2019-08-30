MALIBU, Calif. — Flames chewed through brush on a Malibu hillside Friday, slowly burning upward but posing no immediate threat to any structures.

The fire was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the area of Pacific Coast Highway and Sweetwater Canyon Road, according to the county fire department. But noon, the flames had burned across roughly five acres. A pair of water-dropping helicopter crews were initially dispatched to the fire. The blaze went to a second alarm shortly before noon, with fire commanders requesting additional personnel along with two fixed-wing aircraft and another helicopter.

Winds were light in the area and temperatures were relatively mild in the coastal area.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, and no indication of what sparked the blaze.