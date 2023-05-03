Flash mob of middle-aged women smashes age and cultural stereotypes

More than 30 San Diego women known as Ajumma EXP hit the streets of San Diego Sunday with three surprise flash mobs to celebrate Women’s History Month.

SAN DIEGO — More than 30 San Diego women known as Ajumma EXP hit the streets of San Diego Sunday with three surprise flash mobs to celebrate Women’s History Month

"Ajumma" means “mid-aged woman” in Korean. Lee Ann Kim is the co-founder of the group.

"I started putting it together after my 48th birthday when my friends dressed up, and I said, 'What are you doing? Let's do something weird. Let's dress like this and flash mob! That’s how the idea started!" said Kim.

Like Kim, Sasha Foo is a former TV personality, and it's her first year with the volunteer dance crew.

"We are here. We are reclaiming the streets now. We are not invisible!" said Foo. "It's a lot of excitement and a lot of surprises. People are like, 'what the heck is going on?' They love it!" said Foo.

"This is an opportunity to bring joy to the streets of San Diego. There is so much negative news out there. This is great comradery for women," said Kim.

The middle-aged hip-hop dance crew has become a global media sensation, smashing age and cultural stereotypes. They dance in their signature pink visors and short permed hair.

"In certain Asian cultures, the older woman is marginalized, but not here! You are going to pay attention to us. We are here! We are here!" cheered Foo.

They performed at Chicano Park, Fashion Valley Mall and Mission Beach Boardwalk near Belmont Park Sunday.

If you want to participate, there are only a few requirements to join.

"You have to be a middle-aged woman and be able to throw down on the dance floor in San Diego," said Kim.

"You don’t have to be Asian to join this group, but you should be over 40," said Foo. "People cheer! We are here to spread some love and lift people's spirits," said Foo.

They only perform at a few locations once a year, so be prepared to be surprised next year. You never know where this funky dance crew will be next!