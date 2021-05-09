Fleet Science Center celebrates 48th anniversary of world's first IMAX dome theater

The Fleet Science Center on Sunday showed the most popular IMAX films in its vault to celebrate the 48th anniversary of the world's first IMAX dome theater.

SAN DIEGO — The Fleet Science Center on Sunday celebrated 48 years of IMAX films in their giant dome theater. Throughout the day, they showed the most popular IMAX films from their vault.

“So realistic and you feel like you are there in a place so I love it,” said one moviegoer.

“I love how big the screen is and you can see everything,” said Olivia Smith.

The giant dome theater played a different IMAX film every hour throughout the day. Families came out in droves and people just couldn’t get enough of the unique movie-going experience.

“I’m going to stay and watch all eight of them,” said Eldon Gloor.

“We watched the 'Human Body,'” said Olivia Smith. “It was really cool. The effects were really nice.”

This film festival marks 48 years of IMAX films at the science center, and starting Tuesday, the giant dome theater will be closed for about two months while they install a new laser projection system.

“We are very excited for the upgrades and the new things that are going to be coming to the Heikoff giant dome theater,“ said Karla Nafarrate with the Fleet Science Center

The old 70-millimeter film projector will soon be retired to make way for the new technology.

“I’ve been down to see the old one,” said Eldon Gloor. “And it raises 18 feet into the air and the film is about three miles long that they run through for about a 45-minute show.”

The old film projector is a piece of history. When they opened their IMAX theater in 1973, this projector was actually the second IMAX projector in the world. The science center plans to eventually display it for all to see.

“We’re actually going to keep it here,” said Karla. “And we will be unveiling it as an exhibition later.”

Families enjoyed the film projector one last time on Sunday, but they’re looking forward to the upgrades.

“We’re looking forward to the new one,” said Aaron Smith. “This one is fine but I’m sure the new one will be a lot clearer and crisper.”