Amid Title 42 chaos, Supervisors Fletcher, Vargas propose policy for influx of asylum seekers in San Diego County

The policy hopes to identify county property for a potential respite shelter for migrant families and seek state and federal reimbursements for services delivered.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — With Title 42 immigrant expulsions due to be terminated on May 23, two San Diego County leaders will present a policy at the Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday intended to handle asylum seekers who arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border asking for humanitarian protection.

Chair Nathan Fletcher and Vice Chair Nora Vargas, during Tuesday's 9 a.m. supervisors meeting, will present the policy that will create a subcommittee to address both short-term and long-term solutions for the influx of migrants entering San Diego County, identify county property for a potential temporary respite shelter for migrant families and seek state and federal reimbursements for services delivered.

"San Diego County has established itself as a welcoming community for families seeking asylum," Fletcher said. "Several years ago we demonstrated our ability to work with local partners, stand-up a shelter, provide services and help families make connections to their sponsors; and it is important we are prepared to provide humane support for families coming to San Diego."

In 2019, then-Chair Greg Cox and supervisor Fletcher docketed and passed a similar measure. The vacant county-owned Family Court House in Fletcher's district was made into a shelter for families seeking asylum. The county, along with Jewish Family Services and the members of the San Diego Rapid Response Network, worked in partnership to assist more than 20,000 children and their families.

"The county of San Diego has proven that we're a welcoming community and that we're committed to supporting and assisting refugees in their journey, so they safely reach their destination," said Vargas. "As the safety net for our communities, we have a responsibility to provide safe respite shelter with supportive services to ensure the wellbeing of these vulnerable populations, many of which are parents and children fleeing violent conflict, war and unlivable conditions."