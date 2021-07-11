Flex Alert issued Monday across California amid expected increase in power demand

A Flex Alert will be in effect statewide from 4 - 9 p.m. Monday as the state's grid operator expects to see increased power demand.

The California Independent System Operator (CAISO) is calling on people to conserve energy on Monday, July 12. The agency tweeted Sunday that a Flex Alert will be effect statewide from 4 - 9 p.m.

The callout comes as the state's grid operator expects to see increased power demand on Monday. On Twitter, CAISO said some Oregon transmission lines were knocked out by the Bootleg Fire and are still not in service. It has reduced the power supply imported into California and other states.

With transmission lines from Oregon still unreliable due to #BootlegFire & continued high temperatures, the California ISO issued a statewide #FlexAlert for Monday, July 12, from 4-9 p.m. Consumers are urged to #conserveenergy to help stabilize the grid. https://t.co/PQHFuzyHyx pic.twitter.com/PZtz8SE4Xn — California ISO (@California_ISO) July 12, 2021

With the lines unreliable and continued high temperatures, CAISO is calling on people to conserve energy to help stabilize the electric grid.

If demand outpaces supply, CAISO could call for rotating temporary power outages to extend the power supply.

Customers are encouraged to do the following during the Flex Alert:

Set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, if your health permits

Avoid using major appliances, like dishwashers and clothes washers and dryers

Turn off all unnecessary lights