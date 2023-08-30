Flies around your trash bin bugging you? Experts offer tips

San Diego City’s organic waste recycling program is now in almost every neighborhood, but with food waste comes flies.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — The buzz on the new green organic waste recycling bins distributed by the city is that they're attracting unwanted guests. “Insects, the flies, the maggots,” Clint Gillman has heard all the complaints.

As the owner of Trash Bin Cleaners, he cleans those cans for a living. “Salmonella, Listeria, it's a breeding ground, especially in this heat in San Diego where we live.”

While it may be a dirty job, Clint says business doesn't stink. “Business is ticking,” he said. “It's getting busy now.” Clint's company is one of several businesses that will come to your house to clean, sanitize, and deodorize your bin for a fee - usually around 40 dollars a month for two containers. And some jobs are worse than others. “A lot of food composting, it smells, it's bad to where I gotta hold my breath to run it 1 or 2 times and then let it out and breathe,” Clint said.

City leaders know there is frustration over flies and the smell. They recommend lining the bottom of your container with yard waste or some type of paper to prevent food from sticking to the bottom. They also recommend storing your bin in a shady place and closing the lid. You can also sprinkle baking soda on top of organic waste to control the smell.

They also say the program is already showing signs of success. Organic waste collection jumped from 3,100 tons in July 2022 to 6,900 tons this July. That's a lot of waste diverted from the landfill - where it would eventually emit harmful greenhouse gasses.

The city says it has distributed just over 210,000 green bins and expects the waste collected in black containers used for trash to drop significantly, adding life to our landfills.

A few neighborhoods still don't have green bins yet, like Mission Beach, which will get them after the summer tourist season.