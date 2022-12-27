Flight canceled? Lost luggage? Here’s what happens next

Southwest Airlines states on their website if you have a significant flight delay between Christmas Eve and January 2nd, they will honor requests for reimbursements

SAN DIEGO — People stranded at airports across the country and in San Diego are now trying to find any way possible to get home and during that process some are renting cars, hotel rooms and spending more money. But will that money be reimbursed and what will happen to flight tickets?

"It is good to know if you're flight is cancelled for any reason, including bad weather, you are entitled to a refund," said AAA spokesperson Doug Shupe.

He says passengers are also entitled to a refund if the airline has a scheduling change. Airlines do not have to refund non-refundable tickets, but they can issue a travel credit for future use.

Airhelp.com and FlightRight.com are helpful websites to see if you can get reimbursed. All you have to do is fill out a quick form.

"Incidental expenses are not required to be refunded; like a rental car or hotel or meal due to significant delay or cancelled flight. Unfortunately, that is not entitled to a refund," said Shupe.

However, Southwest Airlines states on their website if you have a significant flight delay between Christmas Eve and January 2nd, they will honor requests for reimbursements for meals, hotels and alternate transportation.

Another issue for travelers: misplaced luggage.

Airlines are required to refund any fees associated with damaged or lost bags according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

"I had all my Christmas presents in it and it was tough," said Emily Knepler who wasn't able to find her misplaced luggage for three days at the San Diego International Airport until her sister saw her suitcase on TikTok.

"It came up on a video. It's bright blue and I sent it to her and it's here they told us!" cheered Emily's sister, Kylie.

Others aren’t so lucky, Alan Nikz and his family still do not have all four of their bags from their travels.

"We brought stuff for Christmas, including the car seats and Christmas tree. So, we were going to have Christmas away from home at the hotel, but we couldn’t open the gifts in or hotel rooms since they were in one of our suitcases that got lost," said Nikz.

They only found two of their suitcases and they plan to search again Tuesday.

If you have a cancelled Southwest flight, and book through another airline, the airline is not obligated to reimburse you for the new flight but Shupe says it never hurts to ask.

For other helpful tips, make sure you know your passenger bill of right's.