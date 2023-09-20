FoodieLand Night Market coming to Del Mar

This multicultural food and entertainment event features over 190 vendors and countless opportunities for great food.

SAN DIEGO — Bring your appetite because FoodieLand is coming to the Del Mar Fairgrounds this weekend. The event is happening September 22-24, Friday through Sunday.

Tickets are available online only and children under 5 are free.

This event features vendors from over 190 food trucks or restaurants. For a full list of vendors, click here.

In addition to fantastic food options, there are numerous retail vendors featuring hand-crafted goods, clothing, jewelry and more.

The San Diego event at Del Mar features live entertainment with musical performances as well as entertainment for the whole family. With two grand stages, it's a great opportunity to grab a bite while watching a show from local artists, DJs, and more.

The event runs Friday 3 pm to 11 pm, Saturday 1 pm to 11 pm, and Sunday 1 pm to 10 pm.