Survivors of mass shootings across the country came together Wednesday night in San Diego to talk about ways to overcome fear and hatred.

Survivors shared the lessons they've learned from dealing with crisis and tragedy at a free public forum at the University of San Diego.

Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein recounted the harrowing moments an extremist gunman carried out his fatal shooting at the Chabad of Poway – killing 60-year-old Lori Kaye. Now, 39 days later, the community came together to forge a new path forward to rise above the violence and bigotry fueling senseless incidents.

Steven Dinkin of the National Conflict Resolution Center moderated Wednesday’s discussion.

The event drew figures nationwide from the hate-fueled tragedies ranging from the unite the right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia to last year’s synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh that claimed 11 lives.

Pardeep Singh Kaleka lost his father, Amon Ght, at the 2012 Sikh Temple shooting in Oak Creek, Wisconsin.

Reverend Kylon Middleton lost his best friend in the 2015 mass shooting at Charleston’s Emanuel A.M.E. Church. He cautioned that the community cannot be paralyzed by fear.

“We must rise. Hate can’t win,” he said.