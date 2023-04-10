Former Albertsons in Chula Vista has sat vacant since 2014

The building owner tells CBS8 they are actively looking for a new tenant.

SAN DIEGO — For nine years, people passing by the former Albertsons store on Proctor Valley Road in Chula Vista have wondered, will they ever see activity inside it again?

In recent weeks, CBS8 has been doing stories about vacant businesses throughout San Diego county.

After receiving several emails about the former Albertsons, we decided to investigate.

CBS8 reached out to Albertsons, the property owner, the agent leasing the building, as well as the city of Chula Vista. Albertsons closed the Proctor Valley Road location in 2014 because it wasn't making enough money.

But, at the time, they were in the middle of a lease, which doesn't expire until 2027. So, they've been paying the rent every month on the 52,000-square-foot building, even though it sits empty.

In the meantime, the property owner, who just acquired the shopping center earlier this year, told CBS8 he's doing everything he can to entice a new tenant to either take over that lease or purchase the building.

That includes repainting the outside and adding new lights in the parking lot. He's also installing electric car charging stations. He said he's open to any and all new tenants, but he doesn't have anyone lined up as of now.

He would not confirm the purchase or lease amount, though it's been previously reported to rent at $91,000 a month.

"You're seeing a lot of that right now, where it's cheaper for an operator to just keep paying rent than to actually operate the business. Then, they take their time to rent the space, but are unsuccessful because the rent and triple nets are just too expensive," said Tony Franco, a commercial real estate agent.

Franco isn’t associated with this project, but said it doesn't surprise him, nor do some of the more recent closures and lengthy turnover times CBS8 has been covering.

"The high interest rates are a problem, theft is a problem, the cost of labor is really expensive now in California," said Franco.

Back in Chula Vista, there are varying opinions about what people would like to see in the former Albertsons, but one thing everyone can agree on - they want this vacant building to be put to good use sooner than later.