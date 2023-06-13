Former, current homeless individuals voice concern over Unsafe Camping Ordinance

Homeless advocates fear the ordinance would have devastating consequences on homeless students, families, veterans, and others without a home.

SAN DIEGO — Homeless advocates are fighting back against the City of San Diego’s Unsafe Camping Ordinance.

Advocates along with former and current homeless individuals met Tuesday to push for a safer alternative.

Ellis Rose spent years living on the streets of San Diego. He called the city’s Unsafe Camping Ordinance a step in the wrong direction.

“The effect of this ban is that if implemented, I know how these policies end up being on the street… it’s going to be a ban on encampments, it’s going to turn into a ban on homeless people," said Rose.

He says it will only hurt those who are trying to find a way back into society.

People like Zulema Guardado, who is currently living in a city shelter with her 6-year-old son.

“It’s really hard, especially being a young mother with a child," said Zulema Guardado, currently experiencing homelessness.

Guardado says she came from Mexico seeking a better future but was only met with hardship. She’s now struggling to get back on her feet.

“I have faith and I try every day to figure out something. I have to figure out a way no matter what. I have no other option my baby depends on me, my son depends on me," she added.

She’s been at a shelter for the past six months and is currently trying to get into permanent housing.

Homeless army veteran, William Keith, has spent years going in and out of shelters. He is asking the city to improve resources.

He says when the city planned to get him into housing, they were going to place him at an apartment complex riddled with drug users.

“I can do without all that, I had just already gotten out of a bad situation, and I didn’t want to be exposed or be involved in that type of culture, that environment. So, I knew I was eligible and, in a position, where I could get something better than that," said Keith.

He’s calling on city leaders to stop recycling people back to the streets and is pushing for better housing conditions.

“Suitable housing is very important,” added Keith.