'David vs Goliath' | Former UCSD doctor speaks out after winning $39M whistleblower lawsuit

Example video title will go here for this video

Former UCSD oncologist Dr. Kevin Murphy is sharing his story after a jury returned a unanimous verdict in his historic whistleblower lawsuit against the university.

"We need whistleblowers in these organizations. You can't crucify them, character assassinate them, and put federal prosecutors on them, trying to take them out when they're trying to expose something," he said.

"I think a lot of faculty across the enterprise, there's 13 centers now can feel it, that's there's some support. If the university won't support, then the justice system will," Murphy said.

After a long legal battle between UCSD and Murphy that began in 2015, a jury sided with Murphy 12-0 in his lawsuit alleging wrongful termination and retaliation.

“It was definitely a David versus Goliath story,” Murphy told CBS 8 in an interview just days after a jury awarded him $39 million. “I'm thrilled that the jury was so attentive. They took this very seriously. They heard all the evidence.”

After a two-month trial that centered on a $10 million research donation, a San Diego jury returned a unanimous verdict in a historic whistleblower lawsuit against the University of California. Following the verdict, former UC San Diego department vice chair and oncologist Dr. Kevin Murphy is looking forward to his next chapter.

$10 MILLION DONATION :

Murphy says it all started in 2015 when a $10 million donation intended to support clinical trials was diverted by the university to the Moores Cancer Center without his consent.

“I stood up to that and thought that was wrong,” Murphy said.

According to court documents shared with CBS 8, Murphy’s complaint reads,

“When Plaintiff learned that the Cancer Center Director Dr. Scott Lippman had already ear-marked how to spend the $10 million without Plaintiff’s knowledge, Plaintiff made an appointment with him to explain the misunderstanding. In this meeting, Plaintiff was told by Dr. Lippman, who was Dr. Mundt’s supervisor at the Moores Cancer Center, to “play my cards right, and I could receive $2-3 million of this $10 million gift.” Plaintiff refused to go along with this scheme to use the funds for a purpose which was other than what the donor intended.”

Over the course of three years, Murphy says he filed five whistleblower complaints. Despite the complaints and Murphy’s attempt to work with UCSD under the university’s whistleblower policy, he says none of the complaints were investigated.

Following multiple whistleblower complaints filed by Murphy, the university ultimately sued him, alleging he took the $10 million donation from one of his former patients to benefit himself. While Murphy maintained that the money was intended to fund clinical trials for his brain stimulation treatment known as Personalized Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation, or PrTMS.