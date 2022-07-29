Former inmates graduate from Second Chance program and head into the workforce

"Just because you’re a felon doesn’t mean you have no value," said Frando.

SAN DIEGO — Graduates from the Second Chance program are starting new and heading straight into the workforce with new skills.

Daniel Frando is one of seven graduates who shared a heartfelt message of how the Second Chance program changed his life.

Frando spent four years behind bars on a drug offense, but he said that doesn’t define who he is.

"When I first came into this building, they really accepted me and that helped me overcome the stigma of being a felon. I was very afraid and didn’t know who would hire me. I have low self-value and self-worth. I think very little of me," said Frando.

That’s why he joined the non-profit, Second Chance Job Readiness Training Program.

The four week training helps build former inmates' self-confidence and acquire critical skills needed to get back into the workforce.

On Friday, seven men graduated from the program.

The graduates shared what they call, "praise poems" and letters of appreciation.

“Second Chance planted this hope in me. They showed me I have value. They showed me my past does not describe who I am. It’s the past. They showed me who I am now is the future. The world has evolved. Just because you’re a felon doesn’t mean you have no value," said Frando.

"I'm happy and excited. I'm ready to start working and moving forward in my life! My passion is music so I hope to pursue that," said graduate, Joshua Roybao.

Frando is forever grateful for this second chance and plans to make his mother and daughter proud.

"I'm a new man," said Frando.

Frando has a bright future. He says one of his goals is to become the CEO and President of Second Chance.

The next Second Chance Job Readiness Training Program graduation is September 2.