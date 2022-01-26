Former police chief offers tips to protect you from burglary ring targeting local homes

Investigators say they are usually in and out of homes in 10 minutes or less, stealing expensive stuff.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A sophisticated ring of thieves, here on 90-day visas from South America, have burglarized dozens of homes from the North County to the South Bay.

They look for properties on canyons or golf courses where they can avoid the front of the house and sneak in through the backyard.

Investigators say they are usually in and out of homes in 10 minutes or less, stealing expensive stuff.

“Looking for high-end handbags, purses, jewelry, money, small safes and the focus is the master bedroom,” said former San Diego and Chula Vista Police Chief, David Bejarano.

He calls them a “highly skilled, organized group.”

But he adds that we’re making it too easy for the crooks. The former chief walked through a backyard with us and immediately pointed to the fence, saying it was so short it provided easy access. He recommended adding decorative spikes to such fences, making them harder to climb over.

He also noticed an outdoor table that can quickly be moved to help the thieves climb onto the second-floor deck. Pictures from recent crime scenes show that’s exactly what these thieve have done in the past.

Bejarano says the burglars know that the second floor usually isn’t nearly as secured as the first.

“Most cases, you have an alarm set up for the bottom floor and motion detectors or sensors and we often don't activate or have any motion detectors for upstairs,” he said.

Not only does Bejarano recommend motion detectors upstairs, but also lights on timers that regularly go on and off when you're not home - giving the impression that someone is there.

He says the groups are watching houses, looking for easy targets.

Sometimes we make it too easy – like leaving a ladder in the backyard.

“In fact, that's been the primary tool or device used to access the second story balcony is that ladder,” Bejarano said.

The burglaries started last May, and since October, alarm company ADT says they've seen a 25% spike in requests for installations across our county.

“Traditionally, customers would ask for intrusion protection of doors and windows, but we're starting to see a spike in customers wanting cameras,” said Wayne Fonseca, General Operations Manager with ADT.

Fonseca said customers are asking for cameras that cover the entire outside of their home, not just the front. He also recommends placing cameras high, so crooks can’t pull them down.

And one last tip? Get to know your neighbors so you look out for each other and notice when something, or someone, seems suspicious.