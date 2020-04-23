Former San Diego Padres catcher, SDPD officer Dan Walters dies at 53

Walters became paralyzed from the neck down after a 2003 shooting during a traffic stop that turned out to be a violent domestic disturbance in progress.

SAN DIEGO — A former San Diego Padres catcher who later became a San Diego police officer died Thursday, according to social media posts by the team and SDPD Officers Association. Dan Walters was 53 years old.

Walters, who was born in Maine, graduated from Santana High School in East County San Diego in 1984. He was drafted that same year by the Houston Astros and later played as a catcher for the Padres for the 1992 and 1993 seasons. In 1993, a spinal injury ended Walter's baseball career.

In 1998, Walters became an officer with the San Diego Police Department. According to the San Diego Police Officers Association, he became paralyzed from the neck down after a 2003 shooting during a traffic stop that turned out to be a violent domestic disturbance in progress.

The shooter was shot and killed by Walter's partner.

When asked by the San Diego Union-Tribune in 2013 if he relived the incident, Walters said, "every day. Some days a lot worse than others."

In the newspaper's profile of Walters, he also said he was run over by a car immediately after he had been shot.

The San Diego Padres tweeted that they were "deeply saddened" to hear of Walters' passing.