Former San Diego State student's family speaks amid hazing lawsuit

Benjamin Brennan rushed Kappa Sigma two years ago. He is now suing the former SDSU fraternity, claiming a hazing ritual left him forever changed.

SAN DIEGO — A former San Diego State University student said his life changed forever after a fraternity hazing ritual. His family is now speaking out about their hardship over the past two years and their message for other families.

We first told you about 21-year-old Benjamin Brennan's lawsuit against former SDSU fraternity Kappa Sigma earlier this month.

"So many of my memories with him are just playing together, laughing together...," Benjamin's older sister, Kaitlin, said as she spoke virtually from her home in Pennsylvania. "He's my favorite person, and he always has been."

But she said the person Benjamin was, isn't the person he is now.

"It feels like we have been mourning the Ben I just described and trying to get to know and understand this new Ben as a consequence of what happened to him," she said.

As a freshman two years ago, 19-year-old Ben Brennan rushed the Kappa Sigma Fraternity at San Diego State University. In a 28-page lawsuit, Ben and his lawyers detail how they say fraternity brothers hazed him nearly to death.

"They had strong control over him, indoctrination if you will," James Frantz, Ben's lawyer, said. "And they called him and said, get over here now; we need you here. So, he dropped everything."

Once there, the lawsuit claims fraternity brothers took Brennan and other pledges' keys and phones, then forced them to drink. Brennan was forced to drink a bottle of hard liquor within 30 minutes while members made him smoke tobacco and marijuana and do callisthenic exercises, to get him and other pledges as drunk as possible, according to the complaint. Lawyers say that's when Brennan passed out, and fraternity brothers started paddling him; an hour and a half later, they took him to the hospital.

"They didn't tell them [ER staff] who he was," Frantz added. "'We found him,' that's what they said... He had an ID in his pocket, so the hospital found out who he was."

According to the lawsuit, Brennan's blood alcohol level (BAC) was .489%, about six times higher than the legal driving limit. Anything above .40% is medically considered potentially deadly. Doctors placed him on life support, and he went into a coma. Frantz says they gave him a 1% chance of survival. Two years later, Brennan suffers from PTSD, anxiety, and cognitive impairment, according to Frantz.

"It's just really sad because he's such a different person," Ben's mother, Lindsay Gibson, said via video call. "I mean, personally, I miss who he used to be. But to watch your child struggle and have a very… I think it's a sense of helplessness…."

SDSU suspended Kappa Sigma in 2020 and expelled the chapter in 2022, making it an unrecognized student organization. This happened after several investigations and disciplinary actions between 2015 and 2020. Despite this, Frantz says the chapter stayed open and recruited under its national umbrella.

Frantz said Brennan was aware of some of the disciplinary actions Kappa Sigma had dealt with but did not think the fraternity was dangerous.

SDSU is not a defendant in Brennan's lawsuit; a spokesperson said they have no comment.

In a statement, Kappa Sigma's national executive director said they're aware of the lawsuit and will review it closely, adding quotes:

"What happened to Benjamin Brennan is unacceptable under any circumstances, and the Kappa Sigma Fraternity has taken action against the individuals involved. As an organization, we continue to adamantly oppose hazing, the misuse of alcohol adamantly, and placing the health and safety of any person at risk."

As almost any mother would, Lindsay has run the gamut of emotions, from disbelief to gratitude.

"I'm also angry because it was so senseless," she added. "It didn't have to happen. It shouldn't happen to anyone."

That anger now fuels Lindsay and Kaitlin's mission to protect others.

"I'd say it's really important to sit down and have a serious discussion about different social organizations, whether it's athletics or clubs...," Lindsay said. "To caution them that other boys have been killed. I hope they show their son the pictures of my son on life support and that he's a real person. That's my son that happened to, and maybe that will make them reconsider or at least understand there is a risk involved."

Brennan now lives in San Luis Obispo. He isn't talking with reporters. His lawyers say he is functional, but the severe PTSD, anxiety, depression, and cognitive impairment make it hard for him daily. They say he's tried but can't work or continue school.

This lawsuit is civil. As of the last check, the San Diego District Attorney's office said they are not handling this case.