Former San Diego police SWAT Commander weighs in on recent protests

Robert Jones said some police departments waited too long to use force and were overwhelmed.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A retired San Diego Police Department SWAT commander said law enforcement needs to intervene early during protests to keep things under control.

"In some cities they were reluctant to use force, they waited too long and they were overwhelmed," said Robert Jones.

Jones has 40 years of experience in law enforcement. He spent more than 30 years at the San Diego Police Department. He said he fully supports peaceful protests, but when things take a turn he says officers need to take action.

"Once you lose control, they have control," he said.

Jones has been following the protests closely and gives News 8 his analysis of what he's seeing.

"When you see demonstrators chest to chest, that's just before they lose control. You cannot allow them to get that close," he said. "You warn them first what's going to happen, and then it happens."

Over the weekend, tear gas was deployed at protests in both La Mesa and downtown. Jones saidd when used properly it can break up a crowd quickly.

"[Law enforcement officers] have to draw a line in the sand and say 'If they do this, we take action. If they do the next step, we take more action.' If they don't have such a plan you lose," said Jones.

He said you have to be careful when using rubber bullets or flash bangs.

"Using [flash bangs] outside is a slippery slope," he said. "If it lands on the concrete and there's gravel, then it will propel the gravel and now you have small projectiles."

On a side not, Jones made it very clear that he does not condone what happened in Minneapolis.