Former SDSU football player charged with 1 count of child pornography

SAN DIEGO — A former San Diego State University football player was arrested on Thursday, accused of possessing child pornography.

Nowlin Ewaliko, 20, turned himself in to authorities and was booked into San Diego County Jail. Ewaliko was charged with one count of felony possession of child pornography.

Ewaliko was the target of an investigation involving an alleged gang rape involving a minor at an SDSU off-campus party in 2021.

During the course of the investigation, child pornography was discovered in Nowlin's possession.

"The case was then turned over to investigators from the San Diego Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC). Police obtained a court-authorized arrest warrant based on their investigation," San Diego Police Department Lt. Adam Sharki said.

Investigators served multiple warrants in that case, recovering "several terabytes" of digital evidence.

The San Diego District Attorney ultimately declined to pursue the 2021 gang rape charges.

The district attorney's office said in Dec. 2022 that its investigation was solely based on whether or not prosecutors had substantial evidence to convict the alleged defendant.

