SAN DIEGO — The UC San Diego School of Global Policy and Strategy will hold its inaugural Global Leaders Forum Friday with a discussion featuring former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

The School of Global Policy and Strategy's Center for Commerce and Diplomacy is launching the forum series to discuss pressing international relations issues with diplomats and experts from around the world. The CCD has called the forum series an ``essential learning experience'' for the future world leaders in the School of Global Policy and Strategy.

Rice served as former President George W. Bush's national security advisor during his first term and secretary of state during his second term, making her the first black woman to serve in either role and the first woman to serve as national security advisor.

Rice will kick off the discussion series with a conversation about her new book,``To Build a Better World,'' which focuses on her experiences as a diplomat and the creation of global policy. Tickets for the event are sold out but future events can be found at ccd.ucsd.edu.

The event is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. at UCSD's Robinson Complex at 9500 Gilman Drive.