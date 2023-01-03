Tension in the courtroom as former TV anchor Sandra Maas takes witness stand for second day

KUSI-TV's defense attorney Ken Fitzgerald accused Sandra Maas of 'poisoning' the TV market against herself by publicizing this lawsuit.

SAN DIEGO — There were tense moments in the courtroom Wednesday as former TV anchor Sandra Maas was cross-examined by KUSI-TV's defense attorney, Ken Fitzgerald.

There was a lot of discussion about Maas' contracts and the language in them.

KUSI-TV has claimed Maas didn’t clock enough hours at the station and that it got to a point that language had to be inserted into her more recent contracts stating she must work a minimum of 40 hours a week. Defense attorneys have claimed that is something they didn't have to do with anyone else.

Maas testified the clause wasn't a big deal, and that similar language was in many of her contracts. Fitzgerald put a chart up on the screen that showed the language was only in her 2016 and 2018 contracts.

There was also discussion about Maas' former co-anchor Allen Denton. He was supposed to be at the trial to testify, but no one has been able to locate him.

Fitzgerald asked Maas "Isn't it true he ghosted you?"

Maas replied: "He disappeared mysteriously. Someone got to him."

Fitzgerald later brought up her career after KUSI-TV, and asked "Isn't it true you were never offered another anchor job after KUSI?"

Maas said the market was poisoned against her, insinuating KUSI had poisoned it.

Fitzgerald responded angrily, "Was the market really poisoned by KUSI or was it poisoned by you publicizing this lawsuit?"

Wednesday is expected to be Maas' last day on the stand.