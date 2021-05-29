Volunteers honor fallen service members at Fort Rosecrans with a flag

There are over 100,000 service members and family of service members buried at Fort Rosecrans and each one received a flag on Saturday.

SAN DIEGO — It’s Memorial Day weekend, a time to remember those who have fought and died while protecting our country. On Saturday at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery, an American Flag was placed at the grave of each man and woman who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

There are over 100,000 service members and family of service members buried at Fort Rosecrans and each one received a flag on Saturday.

Dating back to World War I, the pearly white, marble headstones give a vivid reminder of those who have served.

One visitor at the cemetery told News 8, “It's very important to come out and pay tribute to those that gave the ultimate[sacrifice]. When they signed on the dotted line, they signed their life away and many of them did throughout the wars of history.”

Greta Hamilton is a 20-year veteran of the Air Force. On Saturday she not only commemorated the sacrifice of those who have died, but also those who have supported them in their service. “Soldiers, airmen, coasties, Seabees that have made even the family members, because I truly believe that if you have a member that is in the military, everybody serves, everybody serve. So just to remember their service and their sacrifice.”

When asked about placing flags on graves before Memorial Day, Hamilton said, “It means a great deal. I mean, this is it's a sad day, but it is a day of joy that we can recognize those veterans who have paid the ultimate sacrifice and their families as well.”

The American Flag is the symbol that many brave men and women fought and died under, so it’s a fitting tribute to have the fallen resting below an American Flag. So, on this Memorial Day weekend, solemnly remember those that served.