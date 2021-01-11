Forum to help victims of domestic violence begins Monday

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States.

SAN DIEGO — Monday is the kickoff to a forum that will address the rising number of domestic violence incidents in San Diego. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States equaling about 10 million each year.

Here in San Diego, there have been three domestic violence homicides within the Filipino community in the past six months alone. Joann Fields of the Filipino Resource Center started a forum in San Diego which will contain a series of conversations that she hopes will encourage people to speak up.

"Historically in our Filipino community, we don't talk about issues at home. It's taboo to share domestic violence happenings or going to therapy to address some of these issues," said Fields. She hopes communication can be the key to change. "If we can make a positive impact and change and stop the cycle of domestic violence, I feel this forum will accomplish that," said Fields.

Experts say the more it is talked about the better it will be. "This is not stopping, it does not stop, it continues to grow and no one is speaking about it and that is a disservice to all the victims all the families, it's a disservice," said Dom Waltower, a violence prevention advocate.

Waltower said domestic violence is happening and people often miss the sometimes-subtle signs. "When people are dating--I've talked to looking for people rushing into relationships. Extremely jealous and possessive, those are signs of a potential domestic violent relationship," said Waltower.

Waltower added that while not linear, offenders usually have experienced some type of damage. "Hurt people hurt people, that means the offender themselves is damaged and broken that's why they project that type of behavior onto their spouse. It’s not that people are born monsters.”

If you or anyone you know is in need of help or needs to get out of a situation, there are plenty of resources for you.

Emergency: 911

National Domestic Violence hotline: 1-800-799-7233