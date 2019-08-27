SAN DIEGO — A vegetation fire broke out at Camp Pendleton on Monday, sending smoke into the sky but not threatening structures or off-base property. Around 7:15 p.m. the base's twitter account posted an update saying the forward rate of progress had been stopped.

The fire was located at Range 409 at the northeast end of the base, Camp Pendleton officials reported in a tweet around 5 p.m. The Camp Pendleton Fire Department responded to the fire.

A plume of smoke from the Red Mountain viewpoint could be seen from SDG&E's Alert fire camera.

Smoke was also visible from Fallbrook but the North County Fire Department said the fire was not threatening the area.

"There is no threat to our district at this time," North County Fire tweeted.

Camp Pendleton said they would provide updates if conditions changed.