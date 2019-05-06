A three-year-old girl was located Tuesday night after being taken the University of California San Diego by her father without permission, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP said the endangered missing advisory had been deactivated after the girl had been located.

No information was released about when and where Lael "Indie" Henry was located or if her father, 30-year-old Earl Jeree Henry Jr., was in custody.

According to the CHP, Lael “Indie” Henry was taken by her father, Earl Jeree Henry Jr., from the early childhood education center at UCSD around 1:55 p.m., Tuesday.