Four World War II heroes were flying again in an open cockpit biplane

SAN DIEGO — San Diego is honoring our community of veterans and providing a chance for some to fly again. Four World War two heroes were able to ride in an open cockpit bi plane Thursday morning.

CBS 8 spoke with Alan Daun, 97, a San Diego native who was born in Ocean Beach in 1925 and enlisted in the US Army Corp in 1943 in the mist of World War II when he was just 18 years of age.

“I never thought I would fly an airplane. Because I was born during the depression. So, it was amazing just to see an airplane,” Daun says.

Alpine Veterans Wall of Honor Dwain “Bill” Ridenour rode along the side of Dream Flights pilot volunteer Zach Harris. Ridenour was drafted by the U.S. Armed Forces in 1943 and served until 1946. He was a rifleman and machine gunner who saw combat while in the Philippines and preparing for the invasion of Japan. Ridenour was stationed at a Naval Base in Japan when the Empire of Japan signed documents for the unconditional surrender documents on the U.S.S. Missouri on September 2nd, 1945.

Signalman 3rd Class Gil Nadeau served the U.S. Navy for 10 years, from 1944-1954. He served in the Philippines during the invasion of Borneo and in Okinawa. Nadeau witnessed and survived devastating kamikaze attacks during his final combat mission in Okinawa. Gil was awarded serval medals of service, including the Pacific Asiatic Theater Medal/Ribbon with 2 stars, American Theater Medal/Ribbon and Combat Action Ribbon and Navy Unit Commendation.

Andre Chappaz served in the Army as a T/5 or 1885th Engineer Aviation Battalion Technician 5. He received awards for good conduct, including WWII Victory Medal, Japanese Occupation Medal and Meritorious Service Patch.

U.S. Navy 11 Pacific Theater Seabees Jim Dyer was a builder of house bridges. He would bring in supplies and take the wounded from the battlefield. After serving in the military, he worked as a carpenter for 33 years.

All of the World War II heroes get to sign their name on the tail of the plane after their flight, which is a tradition that stared in 2021 during the September Freedom Tour.