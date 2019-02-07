SAN DIEGO — NOTE: All events listed are subject to change. Be sure to check the original website for the latest information. Events take place on Thursday, July 4, 2019 unless otherwise noted.

SAN DIEGO

Big Bay Boom

Location: San Diego Bay

The Bay Boom Fireworks Show lights up from the Port of San Diego and can be seen from Shelter Island, Harbor Island, North Embarcadero, the Marina District, the Coronado Ferry Landing or from boats on the water. The show starts at 9 p.m. Attendees are advised to take the trolley, free shuttle or carpool.

SeaWorld Fourth of July Fireworks

Location: SeaWorld, 500 SeaWorld Dr, San Diego

Watch SeaWorld light up the sky with a spectacular display of sparkle and excitement on the Fourth of July and on Saturday throughout the rest of the summer. Thursday, July 4 at 9:40 p.m., every Saturday July 6 – Aug. 31 at 9:50 p.m. Finale on Sunday, Sept. 1 at 9:50 p.m.

Fourth of July Celebration in Ocean Beach

Location: Ocean Beach Pier

The Ocean Beach Pier presents a beach view of the fireworks beginning at 9 p.m. “OB time.” Attendees are encouraged to pack snacks, enjoy at day at the beach and bundle up with blankets at sunset for the show. Free parking in main beach and pier parking lots.

Coronado Fourth of July

Location: Coronado, San Diego CA

Coronado's Fourth of July celebrations start early! Attendees of the annual parade along Orange Avenue are able to claim their spots along the route starting at 5 a.m. (you can even arrive at 4:30 a.m. and wait across the street). Meanwhile, Coronado’s annual Independence Day 12K Run and 5K Run/Walk in Tidelands Park starts at 7 a.m. http://www.runcoronado.com/ The parade that runs along Orange Avenue from First Strett to Churchill Place will begin at 10 a.m. and this year’s theme is “The American Dream.” You can even live stream it here. Following the parade, a concert by the Coronado Community Concert Band will be held at 4 p.m. in Spreckels Park. At 9 p.m. there will be a fireworks display over Glorietta Bay. Attendees can also watch the display from the golf course or Stingray Point.

Fireworks Dinner Cruise

Location: Pier 1 Hornblower Landing, 1800 N. Harbor Dr.

The Hornblower will host a Fourth of July Celebration Fireworks Cruises around San Diego boarding at 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. Guests are provided a glass of champagne or sparkling cider upon boarding, a gourmet buffet dinner, and a full view of the fireworks display. The cruise departs at 6:30 or 7 p.m. depending on boarding time and is a total of three hours. There are VIP cruise packages also available.

Freedom Festival 2019

Location: Harbor Drive Annex alongside San Diego Bay

This event is open to military families, retirees, reservists and DoD employees. Popular features include a Tailgate Party (registration required), live music and entertainment, a “Family Activity Zone” and festival food highlighted by all-American favorites and international flavors.

EAST COUNTY

El Cajon Fourth of July Picnic and Fireworks

Location: Kennedy Park, 1675 East Madison Ave.

Event visitors can enjoy games, food and spectacular fireworks during the event. Festivities kick off at 2 p.m. with live music starting at 3 p.m. Fireworks will start at 9 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to find parking and a picnic spot.

Lake Murray July Fourth Fireworks and Music Fest

Location: Lake Murray Community Park, San Carlos area

After several years on hiatus, Fourth of July celebrations returned to Lake Murray in 2017. The day kicks off with a music fest from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. followed by a firework show. The sparkling Independence Day display can be seen from La Mesa to Del Cerro and beyond.

Santee Salutes

Location: Town Center Community Park East, 550 Park Center Dr.

Santee’s Fourth of July event kicks off at 2:30 p.m. and will include live music, a Kids Fun Zone, a patriotic ceremony at 6 p.m. and fireworks at 9 p.m. Parking is $10 per car. Continuous free shuttle service will be available from 3:30 to 11 p.m. from the Costco parking lot on Cuyamaca near Rio Seco School to the event site. The Costco parking offers a no cost alternative for event parking.

City of Santee - Special Events Do you want a stress-free 4th of July? Let us do the work for you! Purchase a reserved canopy and we'll set it up and take it down. Plus, you'll be in prime location and get a preferred parking spot....

Historic Julian Celebrates the Fourth Parade

NOTE: NO FIREWORKS

Location: Main Street, Julian

This annual parade has been held in Julian for over 20 years with residents and visitors lining Main Street to see marching bands, waving flags and more. The parade starts at noon with pre-parade activities beginning at 10 a.m.

SOUTH BAY

Chula Vista Fourth Fest

Location: Chula Vista Elite Athete Training Center, 2800 Olympic Pkwy

Gates open at 6 p.m. July 4. Park at the training center for $10 or at New Hope Church for free. Fireworks display scheduled for 9 p.m.

National City's Fourth of July Carnival

Location: Kimball Park 12th & 'D' Avenue, National City

July 3 – 7: The National City Lions Club will host this carnival featuring carnival rides, games and more. On July 4, the fireworks display is set to start at 9 p.m.

NORTH COUNTY

San Diego County Fair

Location: 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd, Del Mar

Fireworks displays start at 9 p.m. and are launched from the west end of the racetrack. The fireworks are visible from many areas of the Fairgrounds, with favorite viewing areas including reserved Terrace seating and 2nd and 4th levels of the Grandstand, Family Funville, and the Fun Zone.

Oceanside Fourth of July Celebrations

Fireworks Show: Wednesday, July 3 | 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. | Oceanside Blvd and Rancho del Oro Road, Oceanside, CA

Beach Celebration: Thursday, July 4 | All Day – By 10 a.m. The Strand will be closed to traffic. | Oceanside Beaches, Oceanside

Legoland Red, White & Boom!

Location: One LEGOLAND Drive, Carlsbad

The celebration lasts from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. with fireworks at 8:30pm. All Red, White and BOOM! activities are included in the cost of admission to LEGOLAND California.

Mira Mesa Fourth of July Fun Day

Parade Location: The corner of Mira Mesa Blvd and Greenford Drive, down Mira Mesa Blvd and north on Camino Ruiz, ending at New Salem.

Family Fun Day in Mira Mesa Community Park starts at 11 a.m. and continues until the fireworks show at 9 p.m.

Poway Fourth of July

Fireworks Location: Poway High School | 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

The Spirit of the Fourth Rancho Bernardo

Location: Bernardo Heights Middle School (athletic field) 12990 Paseo Lucido

Rancho Bernardo's fireworks display, "Sky Concert" begins at 9 p.m.

San Marcos Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza

Location: Bradley Park, 1587 Linda Vista Drive, San Marcos

The evening’s free entertainment, featuring Liquid Blue, will begin at 6 p.m. Fireworks start at 9 p.m.

City of Vista: Independence Day Celebration

Location: Brengle Terrace Park | Moonlight Amphitheatre | 1200 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista

Moonlight Amphitheatre opens at 5 p.m. Fireworks start at 9 p.m.

Escondido’s 56th Annual Independence Day Festival & Fireworks

Location: Great Green at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido.

The festival starts at 4 p.m. with fireworks starting at 9 p.m.



Temecula Fourth of July Extravaganza

Fun & Fireworks Location: Ronald Reagan Sports Park | 2 p.m.

Fireworks start at 9 p.m.