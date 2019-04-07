SAN DIEGO — The annual Big Bay Boom in downtown San Diego to celebrate the Fourth of July draws millions of spectators and is known as Southern California’s largest fireworks show.

When it comes to firework shows, Sam Bruggema is an expert and the mastermind behind the Big Bay Boom.

“I have been working fireworks for 40 years. The show is designed so we have shells at a specific time in the show. We have computers that basically run like a clock,” he said.

On Wednesday, Sam could be found at the Port of San Diego where he was making the final preparations.

On Thursday, July the Fourth, the show will start at 9 p.m., and is expected to last 18 minutes.

It takes four barges, 8,500 pounds of fireworks and months of planning – including practice rounds to make sure everything goes just right.

“We take it to the desert and film it. We time it and film it and critique it,” said Sam.

The best areas to catch the Big Bay Boom are:

Shelter Island

Harbor Island and

Seaport Village



Coronado along the bay is also a good option. Lesser-known places with fewer crowds include anywhere in Point Loma near the water or on top of a steep street in Bankers Hill.

For the popular spots, Sam had some advice: “Go early! Go early! Spend the day, plan for the day. Plan and take your big bag of patience.”

The Big Bay Boom show will be choreographed to songs that will on the iHeartRadio network.

According to Sam, it is something you don’t want to miss.

“It is all about the public and the cheers and them having a good time. Good experience because nobody does not like fireworks,” he said.

For Sam, it is not just a job, but it is also his passion he loves sharing with others.

“Appreciate our freedoms and why we get to be here. It is what it is all about – red, white and blue,” he said.

The Hilton Bay Front and the brand-new Continental will have Fourth of July parties. The Convention Center will also have viewing event.

Fire officials are reminding San Diegans that celebrating with fireworks anywhere in the county is illegal. Not only can they cause serious bodily injuries, fireworks can also bring an increased fire risk. One spark could ignite a wildfire with devastating impacts.

Fire officials said just leave it to the professionals.

