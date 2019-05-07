SAN DIEGO — There are several great spots from which to see San Diego's biggest Forth of July pyrotechnic spectacular, the Big Bay Boom, which goes off Thursday night at 9 p.m.

Best vantage points to view the fireworks include Shelter Island, Harbor Island, North Embarcadero, Marina District and Coronado Ferry Landing.

For comfort, don't forget to bring blankets and lawn chairs.

Given the immense size of crowds coming to view the 8,500 pounds of fireworks that are set off at the Big Bay Boom, Port of San Diego strongly encourages the use of public transportation.

Free shuttle service is available to Shelter Island and Harbor Island.

Plenty of free parking is available at Qualcomm Stadium, where attendees can then catch a ride on the trolley to the Big Bay Boom.

Harbor Island's free shuttle service will be provided by Sun Diego Charter Company. Pick-up will be at the San Diego International Airport's Long Term Parking Lot, west of Airport Terminal 2.

Passengers will be dropped off and picked up after the show at the San Diego Harbor Police Headquarters.