SAN DIEGO — Thousands of people gathered along the San Diego Bay for San Diego’s Big Bay Boom – the biggest Fourth of July pyrotechnic spectacular.

The crowds lined Shelter Island, Harbor Island, North Embarcadero, Marina District and Coronado Ferry Landing to see the 8,500 pounds of fireworks – many looking comfortable in blankets and lawn chairs.

Port of San Diego strongly encouraged the use of public transportation. Free shuttle service was available to Shelter Island and Harbor Island.

There was plenty of free parking available at Qualcomm Stadium, where attendees could then catch a ride on the trolley to the Big Bay Boom.

Harbor Island's free shuttle service was also provided by Sun Diego Charter Company. Pick-up was at the San Diego International Airport's Long Term Parking Lot, west of Airport Terminal 2.

Passengers were dropped off and picked up after the show at the San Diego Harbor Police Headquarters.