Youtube star 'FouseyTube' attempts to cut line at Fashion Valley Mall in exchange for money

SAN DIEGO — Youtube star 'FouseyTube' was live streaming when he was turned down by several women who he asked to cut in front of them in line for coffee in exchange for money at Fashion Valley Mall.

"Ladies. I don't want to wait in line. Can you get my coffee, then I'll pay you for it," Yousef Saleh Erakat, also known as FouseyTube or Fousey, asked several girls waiting in line at Better Buzz in Fashion Valley Mall.

The YouTube star was streaming his day live on Twitch as part of a "Day in the Life" styled video.

One of the patrons Fousey asked looked back at the line and said "That's crazy."

The video continued to show Fousey's attempt to persuade several patrons by telling them the line was ruining his live stream and also explained his notable status on the live-streaming platform.

Fousey offered to pay the first patrons he approached for the coffee, as well as additional funds for their order.

"Not it. One of you guys. Ask the next person," the group of women told Fousey.

Fousey tried asking another patron before he ultimately walked away and began to rant on the live stream about society being unkind.

"Society and civilization are so [expletive] up! They're so like don't talk to me, I'm in public. Human interaction used to be a normal thing," Fousey said on his livestream.

Fousey is widely known on social media for his YouTube channel with more than 10,000,000 subscribers.

In 2018, Yousef ‘FouseyTube’ Erakat announced that he was checking into rehab for addiction, depression, and bipolar disorder.

"This summer I suffered a very public and humiliating manic episode that really flipped my life upside down," Fousey said in an Instagram post.

Fousey is based in the Los Angeles area, and it's unknown what the reason for his visit to San Diego was at this time.