Free gas for veterans, military members and Honda drivers

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Active military members and veterans can fill up their cars for free Tuesday. San Diego Honda Dealers are honoring military members and veterans by offering free gas Tuesday, Nov. 9 through Veterans Day at different locations in San Diego.

The car dealership said they will be rolling out a big, blue tanker truck to say thank you to the brave men and women across San Diego County.

The Honda people said they will be pumping free gas for veterans, active and retired military members and Honda drivers are are included. The free gas tanker truck will continue to greet drivers at the pumps through Thanksgiving weekend.

Honda said they want to put money back into residents pockets as an early gift for the holidays to raise spirits.

Veterans and military members must present a valid ID and the free gas will be on a first come, first serve basis.

Here are the locations and times:

Tuesday, November 9 – SAN DIEGO (10:30AM-2PM)

10:30-11:30AM, MOBIL: 4404 Ingraham St, San Diego, CA 92109

1-2PM, ARCO: 2404 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104

Wednesday, November 10 – CARLSBAD, VISTA (10:30AM-2PM)

10:30-11:30AM, SHELL: 7170 Avenida Encinas Carlsbad, CA 92011

1-2PM, MELROSE GAS: 210 S Melrose Dr Vista, CA 920811

Veterans Day, November 11 – SAN DIEGO, CHULA VISTA (7AM-4PM)