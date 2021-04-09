'Free Little Libraries' installed at Chula Vista park to help with literacy in low-income communities

The motto is to take a free book and share a book in hopes that kids and adults can build libraries at home.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to create "Little Free Libraries," an initiative to boost literacy in low-income communities by providing families and children more access to books.

San Diego library leaders joined at Lauderbach Park Saturday morning to unveil the new addition.

"3,2,1 yeah!" shouts the crowd as they cut the red ribbon unveiling the first of 40 little free libraries after San Diego County Vice Chair Nora Vargas spearheaded the idea.

"Literacy is an issue we are working on as a community and what better to solve that than these free libraries," said Vargas.

"I picked out this book because I love reading dog books and I love reading chapter books," said 8-year-old Samantha.

Many libraries have new restrictions due to the pandemic, not to mention some community members may lack transportation or the finances to buy books. However, organizers say this free little library can help turn a new page.

"This is great alternative to that. Here, there is great fresh air. Anyone can find a great book and a shady spot to read," said Director of San Diego County Library Miguell Acosta.

"I want to provide seniors and kids an opportunity to read and have access to books," said Vargas.

Kids are already enjoying this new opportunity in the palm of their hands.

"It makes me feel super good. This gives you free books and different types of books," said 8-year-old Ameila.

Organizers say the end goal is to create a hundred Free Little Libraries in District 1.