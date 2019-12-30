SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — If you're going out on New Year's Eve in San Diego, there's no excuse to drink and get behind the wheel. In fact, there are a number of free options to get around all night. Yes, free!

"You can drink on New Year's Eve," said Nathan Fletcher, San Diego County Supervisor. "You can drive on New Year's Eve. You just can't drink and drive on New Year's Eve."

MTS AND NCTD both are offering free rides on Tuesday night. All trolleys, the COASTER, the SPRINTER are free after 6 p.m. Lyft is also offering discounted rides from transit centers, including the Coronado Ferry landing. Use the Lyft promo code "MTSNYE19" for 20% off rides from trolley and rapid stations.

MTS says there will be extra service after midnight from stops near SDSU and UCSD. It's a good idea to download the Compass Cloud app with all this information before you start drinking.

Metropolitan Transit System

If you're in North County, the westbound SPRINTER will depart from Escondido every 60 minutes from 9:03 p.m. – 1:03 a.m. The eastbound SPRINTER will depart from Oceanside every 60 minutes from 8:03 p.m. – 2:03 a.m. All of those rides are free.

"Plan before you drink," said California Highway Patrol Officer Jake Sanchez. "I've never seen a good plan come to fruition after you've been drinking for a couple of hours. So, plan ahead. Make sure you're sober."

AAA is offering their annual Tipsy Tow service for the 24th year in a row. This means the Automobile club of Southern California will give you a free ride and tow your car for free up to seven miles. You don't even need to be a AAA member. Call 1-800-400-4AAA. Rates will apply after those seven miles.

"[This] community program could save lives and more than $21,000 in DUI Fines," said Marie Montgomery Nordhues of Automobile Club of Southern California.

The California program begins Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 6 p.m. and ends Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 6 a.m. in the following counties: Imperial, Inyo, Kern, Los Angeles, Mono, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Tulare and Ventura.

If you're headed up to LA for the Rose Bowl, the metro is free on New Year's Eve. Bus and rail rides are free from 9 p.m Tuesday until 2 a.m. on the morning of January 1, 2020.

Public transportation experts want to encourage everyone to take the keys away from anyone trying to drive under the influence and to utilize one of these free resources instead. If you are a sober driver and see an impaired driver on the road, AAA says you should keep a safe distance and ask someone else in your car to call 911, or pull over safely and call 911 yourself.