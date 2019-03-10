SAN DIEGO —

All rides on the trolley, bus, Sprinter and Coaster are free on Wednesday thanks to MTS's Free Ride Day. In honor of that, News 8 caught the trolley with San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher.

"The overwhelming majority of people will always drive their cars," said Fletcher. “Having a viable transit system is an option for seniors [and] it’s an option for younger generations."

Free Ride Day aims to get more San Diegans to take public transportation, rather than taking their own cars. Supervisor Fletcher says that more people taking public transportation can lead to a better outcome for everyone trying to get where they're going.

"If folks would figure out how to take transit one day a week, that would be a 20% reduction in the number of vehicles on the road and a 20% reduction in carbon emissions,” said Fletcher.

This is the second year the MTS is doing a Free Ride Day. Last year, over 50,000 new riders took public transport on that day.

Free Ride Day also coincides with Clean Air Day. County leaders are trying to inspire San Diegans to choose more "green" ways of transportation.

Fletcher also took a ride with News 8 in a Tesla 3, a car powered by electricity.

The county’s goal next year is to have a significant increase on the number of electric vehicles on the road, and a big increase in the number of charging stations.