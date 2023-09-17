Free shuttle rides come to parts of National City

The service comes from state grants that are pushing for transportation programs, the funds cover three years of operations for two shuttles.

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A new form of free transportation is in service for parts of National City in an effort to reduce vehicle emissions and traffic congestion for residents. The shuttle is called "Free Rides Around National City" or FRANC for short. The new program is also expected to promote local businesses and bring in new jobs.

Laurenza Ramos, one of the new shuttle drivers, has enjoyed helping neighbors get to their destinations for free. She also said she's noticed how convenient the program is compared to the bus.

“It's so good cause there’s really no free rides, even for the bus you have to pay," she said.

Ramos said she has noticed how useful it's become for low income families.

“So much easier than trying to take a bus and it’s just so convenient,” she said.

The service comes from state grants that are pushing for transportation programs with the funds set to cover three years of operations for two shuttles. They only drive to areas west of the 805.

Mayor Ron Morrison approves of the program, but said he wants the state to expand it after hearing the east side has been excluded.

“We are not in control of the app, this was a program by California Air Resources Board. So they control the restrictions and we have no control of how it works,” Mayor Morrison said.

He said working families rely on public transportation, but sometimes buses and trolleys get delayed. They also tend to be overcrowded. Bu overall, he said, the shuttle program is a good example of what it can be.

The service runs seven days a week from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Users must download the Ride Circuit app to schedule a ride.