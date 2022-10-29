More than 15,000 people attend 'Freedom Revival 2022' at Waterfront Park

The event focused on freedom, religion, and political issues.

SAN DIEGO — Freedom Revival 2022 stopped at San Diego's Waterfront park Saturday for an event focused on freedom, religion, and political issues.

The religious and political events drew in thousands of attendees and focused on state and local policies.

An estimated 15,000 people attended the event.

Organizers say the focus was to bring the community together.

"Freedom revival was birthed out of the desire to see people engaged in culture and politics from a righteous position," said Brittany Mayer, co-founder of the event.

"There's been so much fear where people are feeling like you're on the left or the right, and its divisive, and this event is focused on uniting people, bringing the community together," said Shaun Frederickson, co-founder of Freedom Revival.

The free event, mainly geared towards conservatives, brought out people from all over San Diego county for a resource-packed experience.

"We're hoping California paves the way, just feeling like our state is no longer free or headed in a way not to be free. So really wanna be here and get resources and be with other people that think as we do," said Tiffany Henry, attendee.

"I decided to come because of the state of our country right now, and I want to see a lot of things improve," said another attendee.

Attendees also heard from many guest speakers, including state and local candidates like gubernatorial GOP challenger Brian Dahle.

Other guest speakers included Angela Underwood Jacobs, Rob Bernosky, Amy Reichert, and Jim Desmond.