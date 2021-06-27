Friends, family hold prayer vigil for missing Chula Vista mom Maya Millete

Mission Bay Park is one of the places that Maya would bring her kids so her family and friends chose the location to get together for a prayer vigil Sunday.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Maya Millete disappeared nearly six months ago and Sunday dozens of people gathered at Mission Bay Park for a prayer vigil. Chula Vista Police and search volunteers have held multiple searches since January and the case has gained national attention.

Mission Bay Park is one of the places that Maya would bring her kids so her family and friends chose the location to get together and say they are doing everything they can to keep her case in the public’s eye.

“Ever since she disappeared, we’ve been doing a monthly event for her," said Maricris Drouaillet, Maya's sister.

Nearly six months after Maya Millete vanished, the family said they don’t want to allow Maya’s disappearance to become a cold case.

“It’s a hard case to crack but they are working hard on it," Richard Drouaillet, Maya’s brother-in-law. "The Chula Vista Police Dept is on top of every single lead. Unfortunately, and that’s the hard part for the family, they don’t really tell us a lot.”

Millete’s family said they’re going to continuing praying there’s a break in the case. Earlier this month, Maya’s parents, filed a petition to be able to see her children. The family said they’re being kept away from the children by Maya’s husband Larry.

“Not being around them, it’s been heartbreaking and not seeing their mom either and now we don’t see her children," said Maricris.

She said holding a monthly vigil for Maya is important to the family. It helps to keep everyone’s spirits up as they pray and have faith that their sister will be found soon.

The family said the community’s support, from volunteers to donations, has been a tremendous help. They also believe that the national attention this case has attracted will help to keep their sister’s case on everyone’s mind.