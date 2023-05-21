Friendship Park activists headed to Washington D.C.

Friends of Friendship Park activists speaking with white house officials Tuesday about planned border wall construction at the park.

SAN DIEGO — Friends of Friendship Park are heading to Washington, D.C.

Members of the organization will visit The White House to advocate against border wall construction at the park.

Activists and community members gathered at Border Field State Park Sunday. They marched to protest the construction of the 30-foot border wall over Friendship Park.

The demonstration was different than many we've seen in the past. Today there was music and dancing.

"We know that what we do today has meaning; it has profound unity and compassion and humanity to keep fighting for Friendship Park," said Adriana Jasso with American Friends Service Committee.

For years families from both sides of the border have reunited at the park. It has also served as a place for religious and music groups to celebrate the region's culture. However, border wall construction threatens the park's purpose. Customs and Border Protection say the primary and secondary barrier has deteriorated and threatens Border Patrol; therefore, wall replacement is needed.

"The secondary border wall is the first project that's moving forward. It's probably one hundred feet from completion of the top of Monument Mesa," said Pedro Rios with American Friends Service Committee.

Construction on the primary border wall hasn't started yet. However, activists hope their demonstrations and visit to Washington D.C. will prevent it.

"We're hoping that with these protests, the decision makers will hear us and say it makes sense not to have thirty-foot border walls at Friendship Park," Jasso said.

They plan to speak to members of Congress and White House officials Tuesday morning.

"We will bring back what they say, and we will challenge and continue the fight to save Friendship Park," she said.

Friends of Friendship Park also asks for the community's help signing letters to elected officials about the wall construction. Learn more here.