Friendship Park advocates hopeful community support will sway border wall construction

More than 400 letters sent to congress and 1,000 comments opposing the construction project.

SAN DIEGO — The potential construction of a new border wall is looming over Friendship Park. After public pushback, the federal government temporarily paused the construction of 30-feet border walls through the park.

Customs and Border Protection opened a 30-day window for public comment. That window closes Tuesday.

Friends of Friendship Park is hopeful CBP will change its current plan, set to begin in mid-November, after seeing so much opposition from the community.

The park is along the U.S.-Mexico border and was once a place for loved ones, separated by the border, to meet.

"We absolutely do not want a 30-foot border wall. There actually would be two. The design features include the inability to really see across from the US to Mexico or Mexico to the U.S." said Pedro Rios, the director of the U.S.-Mexico Border Program.

Advocates have held rallies and worked to gain public support.

"Our hope is they take into account the comments that have been submitted that are a resounding no to the construction," Rios said.

Friends of Friendship Park has gathered more than 1,000 comments and know of at least 400 letters sent to congress from faith leaders, educators and medical professionals.

"They understand the importance that this treasured park has for our community, for California and throughout the country," he said.

CBS 8 asked Rios if he believes these efforts will be enough.

"I think we will know more in several weeks to see what CBP will actually do. Whether they will listen to community members and stakeholders or proceed with their plans that do not take the voices of the public into account," he said.

Friends of Friendship Park plans to hold a meeting and present the letters they’ve gathered at the San Diego Border Patrol HQ at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.